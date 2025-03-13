Prioritise childbirth to protect Tamil Nadu's representation, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday expressed concerns over the state's declining birth rate and its potential impact on parliamentary seat allocation, urging newlyweds to prioritize childbirth.

Attending a marriage function, after wishing the newlyweds, Udhayanidhi said, "We will win 200-plus seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 elections. I request that couples who are getting married to be concerned about childbirth as soon as possible. Our state implemented birth control first, and due to this, we are now facing issues. If delimitation comes, we will lose eight parliamentary constituencies, while northern states will gain more than 100 seats."

He further urged people to "Keep Tamil names for their children," emphasizing the importance of preserving Tamil identity.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates over the impact of delimitation on southern states, with political leaders voicing concerns over potential representation imbalances.

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister, K Ponmudi and RS MP MM Abdulla met with Karnataka Deputy CM

Earlier on March 3, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged couples in the state to "give birth to a child immediately" to ensure greater representation in Parliament.

This move is a direct response to the Centre's plans for constituency delimitation on a 'pro-rata' basis, which Stalin believes will unfairly limit southern states' representation.

Addressing the marriage ceremony of a party worker's son, Stalin said that MPs count depends on the population, adding that now he won't say don't rush to give birth to the child.

"Before it was used to say don't give birth to a child immediately, no need to rush. But now it is not necessary, we shouldn't say that also. Because it is being said that the number of MPs would be decided based on population. The situation created is more population, more MPs. But we have achieved success by focusing on family planning. Now I won't say don't rush to give birth to a child, give birth to a child immediately."

Stalin emphasised that the number of MPs is directly tied to population, saying, "With 39 MPs, we are fighting for rights, with more MPs, we can achieve our thoughts."