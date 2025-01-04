Print cancer warnings on liquor bottles on the lines of proposed US model: PMK

CHENNAI: Pointing out a report by the surgeon general of the United States, Vivek Murthy, who called for cancer warnings against alcohol consumption, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to print such warnings on liquor bottles sold in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the office of Vivek Murthy has warned of 7 types of cancers due to consumption of alcohol and suggested printing warnings. "In Tamil Nadu, PMK has been demanding this for over 10 years. A report from the World Health Organization has clarified that the consumption of alcohol can lead to 200 kinds of ailments. It is said that alcohol can cause liver cirrhosis and cancer apart from making susceptible to pneumonia, tuberculosis and other infections," he added.

Saying that the quality of alcohol sold in the State is poorer than that sold in the US, Anbumani warned that the ill effects might be higher in Tamil Nadu.

"When I was the Union Minister for Health, printing cancer warnings on cigarette packs was implemented despite several oppositions. Due to this, awareness against smoking has increased, and the habit of smoking has decreased. Similarly, awareness against alcohol should be created," he opined.

He explained that printing warnings on liquor bottles is followed only in South Korea. He said the practice would be implemented in Ireland and the US soon. "The State government has the power to print warnings on liquor bottles. It should mandate printing of warning over 80 per cent space of the bottle's surface," he urged.