Prime suspect of theft at YouTuber's house arrested

Addressing reporters on Sunday, District Superintendent of Police Anshul Nagar said investigative teams nabbed the accused and recovered stolen valuables after the high-profile break-in.

According to him, the incident occurred on Thursday night when Madhumitha, the YouTuber, her husband and their child had gone shopping.

Taking advantage of their absence, intruders gained entry by cutting open the rear door lock using a specialised tool.

The burglars broke open the bedroom wardrobe and fled with nearly 118 sovereigns of gold, diamond jewellery, and cash, together valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

Anshul said five special teams were immediately deployed to investigate the case.