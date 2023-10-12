Primary school teachers' withdraw protest following meeting with Education Minister

CHENNAI: The Primary School Teachers' Association has decided to withdraw the protest scheduled for Friday.

This decision follows after dialogue between the association's members and the Minister of Education on Thursday.

During the meeting, the government agreed to address 11 out of the 30 requests put forth by the Primary School Teachers Association.

A representative from the association explained the decision, stating, "We have opted to cancel our planned protest, as the Minister has committed to addressing 11 of our requests."

"If the government fails to fulfil this request within the stipulated timeline, the association stands prepared to initiate another protest."

Regarding the protest originally scheduled for Friday, the representative added, "With our requests now accepted, the planned protest will be transformed into an exclusive meeting, where more than 10,000 teachers from across Tamil Nadu will convene at a single venue."

During the meeting, discussions also took place regarding the resolution of issues about secondary school teachers, with an expectation of swift progress in addressing their concerns.