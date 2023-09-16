Primary school teachers will be given training from September 25 to 27

CHENNAI: For the academic year 2023-2024, a training programme will be conducted for all teachers from Classes 1 to 3.

This training programme will be held from September 25 to September 27.

The training will encompass a wide range of subjects, with each day dedicated to specific disciplines: day 1 (September 25) English, day 2 (September 26) Mathematics and day 3 (September 27) Tamil.

As per the director's directive, this training will be organised for district coordinators who have received training, as well as, for all teachers from 1st to 3rd standards from a unified perspective.

Teachers are requested to be released from their school duties to participate in this training programme, which is of utmost importance.

All necessary information related to the training including the number of participants for the second term will be provided, stated the director.