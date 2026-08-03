Primary school teacher facing action for corporal punishment attacks HM for complaining; clip goes viral

TIRUCHY: A teacher at a Panchayat Union Primary School in Karur assaulted the headmistress in front of students allegedly for lodging a complaint against her over corporal punishment.
After the video of the assault emerged on social media from Monday, the District Elementary Education Officer held an inquiry and recommended action against her.
The teacher in the dock, Kalaimathi, is also the assistant headmistress of the school.
According to sources, she was accused of corporal punishment. After receiving complaints from parents, the headmistress, Bhuvana, lodged a complaint with the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) Shanmugavel.
Based on the complaint, the DEEO conducted an inquiry with Kalaimathi on July 30.
This triggered an altercation between the teacher and the headmistress, during which the teacher manhandled the HM in front of the students.
After the video of the assault surfaced on social media from Monday, DEEO Shanmugavel conducted another inquiry and forwarded a formal complaint to the Assistant Director of Primary Education, recommending action against Kalaimathi.