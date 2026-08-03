Primary school teacher facing action for corporal punishment attacks HM for complaining; clip goes viral

After the video of the assault emerged on social media from Monday, the District Elementary Education Officer held an inquiry and recommended action against her.

The teacher in the dock, Kalaimathi, is also the assistant headmistress of the school.

According to sources, she was accused of corporal punishment. After receiving complaints from parents, the headmistress, Bhuvana, lodged a complaint with the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) Shanmugavel.