Primary school students complain of vomiting after consuming breakfast

TIRUCHY: Students from a government primary school near Tiruchy who had consumed breakfast served in the school complained of nausea and vomiting and soon they were rushed to the GH on Thursday.

It is said, there are as many as 49 students studying in the school at Sirumayankudi village near Lalgudi. All students were served breakfast on Thursday and one among them had reportedly complained of stomach upset and had vomited.

Subsequently, as many as 19 followed suit. Soon class teacher took them to the Lalgudi GH for treatment.

Though their condition was said to be normal, the information was taken to the Collector M Pradeep Kumar, who ordered the health department to conduct an inspection.

The doctors, however, claimed there was no food poisoning.