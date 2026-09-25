Priests stopped from taking food ingredients atop Thiruparankundram hill

However, police personnel deployed along the pathway to the hill stopped them from taking such items to the top, which resulted in a heated argument. The police said that only ready-to-eat food items could be taken to the hill.

Outraged by this, mosque representatives alleged that the authorities were repeatedly denying the worship rights of Muslims. They also said they would hand over the key of the dargah at the police station, police said.

Following discussions between Tirupparankundram Inspector Senthil Kumar and the mosque representatives, the staff proceeded to the Sikandar Avuliya Dargah with ready-to-eat items