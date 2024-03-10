Price reduction on gas cylinders done with eye on polls: Kanimozhi

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK leader and Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi on Saturday hinted that the Rs 100 per cylinder cut in cooking gas LPG price had been done with an eye on polls and asked why such a reduction was not effected earlier.

On the announcement being made on International Women’s Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, she also wondered if women were only bothered about cooking gas prices and whether they should be just confined to the kitchen.

“If the LPG cylinder price could have been reduced, it could have been done earlier. The rate has been reduced with (Lok Sabha) elections around. Not just that, reducing it on Women’s Day shows as if women are bothered only about LPG cylinders and nothing else,” she told reporters. Job creation could be done for women among “so many other things,” she said.