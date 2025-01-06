Price of veggies, fruits to spike in Tamil Nadu during Pongal

CHENNAI: January is usually dubbed as a harvest season in Tamil Nadu. But this year, the produce yield was affected due to Cyclone Fengal, and flash floods in several parts of the State. This has already led to a spike in the price of vegetables, fruits and flowers, and, by next week, prices would surge further, said Koyamedu wholesale traders.

“Usually, during this season, the prices would dip, but this year, excess rains in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Salem have adversely impacted crops, which hit production, and increased prices. This is unusual, as usually, prices dip by around 20-30% for many vegetables,” said SS Muthukumar, president, Koyambedu Vegetable Semi Wholesaler’s Association.

“There is a delay in seasonal vegetables like green peas, chillies, and sweet potatoes. Trucks have just started arriving to the market, but the prices are higher. Seasonal vegetables have a good inflow till February but prices are increased for these too, due to December floods,” Muthukumar added.

A kilo of brinjal, which was sold at Rs 25, now costs Rs 50. Similarly, bittergourd used to be Rs 30 is now sold for Rs 50.

Prices for fruits increased as well. “During Pongal, prices for apples, oranges and pomegranates will spike due to a shortage in supply of apples and oranges, which has escalated the price cultivated in Maharashtra and Karnataka,” pointed out D Mannivannan, a fruit seller in Koyambedu.

According to Koymabedu insiders, the cost of flowers like rose and marigold will also surge due to the existing frost in Krishnagiri and Nilgiris districts