Price of banana leaves soar on Vinayagar Chaturthi, Subha Muhurtham; check details here

CHENNAI: The prices of banana leaves have gone up in the local markets because of heavy demand on account of Vinayagar Chaturthi and Subha Muhurtham, the auspicious day when weddings and ceremonies are held.

Both banana and its leaves are largely transported from Thoothukudi to other districts of Tamil Nadu for sale.

Ahead of Vinayagar Chathurthi and Subha Muhurtham celebrations on Saturday, banana leaves have been auctioned in large quantities.

Banana farmers from various areas, including Kurumpur, Eral, Sairapuram, Korampallam, and Vazhavallan in the Tuticorin district, harvested banana leaves and brought them to the vegetable market for sale.

Last week, a bundle of banana leaf, which was sold for around Rs 1,000, is now being sold for Rs 3,500 to Rs 6,300.

According to the traders, the price will remain the same until September 15.

Similarly, various types of bananas, including Poovan, Rasthali, local bananas, and Karpuravalli are priced around Rs 800.

Vinayagar Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country today, and the sale of both small and large sized Ganesh idols is on high gear as people prepare for the festival.

(With ANI inputs)