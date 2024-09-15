Price of banana leaves soar on Onam, Subha Muhurtham; check details here

CHENNAI: In view of constant auspicious days and Onam festival day, the price of banana leaves has seen a significant surge on Sunday in the local markets.

According to a Thanthi TV report, a bundle of 180 banana leaves has risen to Rs 5500 in the Andippatti town of Theni district.

Both banana and its leaves are largely transported from Thoothukudi to other districts of Tamil Nadu for sale, reports added.

Banana farmers from various areas, including Kurumpur, Eral, Sairapuram, Korampallam, and Vazhavallan in the Thoothukudi district, harvested banana leaves and brought them to the vegetable markets for sale.

Last week, a bundle of banana leaf, which was sold for around Rs 1,000, is now being sold for Rs 3,500 to Rs 6,300.

Similarly, various types of bananas, including Poovan, Rasthali, local bananas, and Karpuravalli are priced around Rs 800.