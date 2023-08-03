Prez visit: Resorts, lodges closed in MTR

COIMBATORE: Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit on August 5 to Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), the Forest Department has ordered closure of resorts and lodges.

Resorts and tourist stays of both private and that of the Forest Department were directed to be closed in Mudumalai, Masinagudi and surrounding areas with immediate effect on Wednesday.

A decision to this effect was taken since the Masinagudi-Theppakadu Road is likely to be closed for traffic on specified hours during the President’s visit.

“However, if resorts and tourist stays were functional, there is a possibility of tourist vehicles passing through the stretch, while posing a security threat. They can reopen on August 6,” said a police official.

Following the closure, the Forest Department cancelled the advance bookings made by tourists for forest guesthouses and refunded the amount.

A team of officials, including The Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith, MTR Field Director D Venkatesh, SP K Prabhakar and other officials reviewed arrangements and security measures by visiting the helipad in Masinagudi, Theppakadu elephant camp site and road route of the President. The President is scheduled to arrive in Mysuru and reach Masinagudi by a chopper.