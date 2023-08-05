Prez to meet Bomman, Bellie today before flying to Chennai

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Mudumalai on Saturday (August 5) on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The President is scheduled to visit Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and will interact with mahouts by Saturday evening. She will also meet Bomman and Bellie, of The Elephant Whisperers fame at Theppakaadu elephant camp. For the President’s visit, the Masinagudi helipad, Theppakadu elephant camp and the roads leading to the places are completely brought under the radar of state police. Police have also ordered the hotel owners not to allow tourists to stay in all the hotels till Saturday evening.

Later, in the evening, President Droupadi Murmu will leave for Chennai by IAF BBJ. After reaching Chennai, the President will stay at the Raj Bhavan in Guindy.

Then on Sunday, the President will visit Anna University and participate as chief guest at the 165th annual convocation of University of Madras.

After the convocation ceremony, she will interact with particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) of Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan and will meet a few personalities thereafter.

By late evening of Sunday, the President will unveil the portrait of Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharatiyar and rename Durbar Hall as Bharathiyar Hall and will take part in several cultural programmes there.

On Monday (August 8), the President will leave for Puducherry and will visit Aurobindo Ashram and Auroville Matrimandir. She will leave for Delhi by Monday evening.