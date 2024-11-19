Prez Murmu to attend Central Univ of Tamil Nadu's convocation

TIRUCHY: President of India Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the ninth convocation ceremony of Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) as Chief Guest, according to official information from the university.

The ceremony will be held from 3.10 pm to 4.20 pm on November 30 at the University’s campus in Neelakudi, Thiruvarur.

CUTN has also invited Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with several other eminent guests from the academic institutions.

The President will be conferring gold medals to 33 top-ranking students and present degree certificates to 22 doctoral graduates, a CUTN statement read.