Prez Murmu stresses on development of tribal communities for nation’s growth

COIMBATORE: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the development of tribal communities is essential for the nation’s growth. Addressing members of tribal communities at Raj Bhavan in Ooty, the president said, “The central government has been working with a goal of development for all, but the tribal communities are still backward. Development of tribal communities is vital for the nation's growth,” she said.

Claiming that people from tribal communities are unaware of the schemes being implemented by state and central governments, Murmu called for efforts to reach them out. President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in Nilgiris on Wednesday on a three-day visit, is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Saturday.