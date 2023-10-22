Prez accepts CM’s advice to remove Priyanga from Pondy Ministry

PUDUCHERRY: The President has accepted the advice of Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy to remove Chandira Priyanga from Cabinet “with immediate effect.”

A notification of the Union Home Ministry sent to the Puducherry government on Saturday stated the President “on the advice of the Chief Minister of Puducherry is pleased to remove Smt Chandira Priyanga, Minister for Transport of Puducherry Government from the present Council of Ministers of Puducherry with immediate effect.”

The Chief Minister had recommended on October 8 to the Centre through the Lt Governor to remove Chandira Priyanga from his ministry as “she was deficient in performance as Minister”.

Priyanga, the only woman legislator in the House was elected to Puducherry Assembly from Neduncadu reserved segment in Karaikal.