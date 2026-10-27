Previous government suppressed sexual offences on children, Nirmalkumar hits back at L&O criticisms

Nirmalkumar accused the previous administration of collecting money from schools in the name of child safety certification and alleged irregularities worth hundreds of crores of rupees. He said the present government would ensure accountability wherever wrongdoing was established and that no one would escape punishment.

Questioning the progress of the Kodanad case, he said the government would have to assess the stage of the investigation before deciding on further action.

Separately, the minister said Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) had established 82 additional FOC centres in Chennai and neighbouring districts, taking the total to 152, to ensure the swift restoration of power supply during the northeast monsoon.

The corporation has kept 152 vehicles ready on a contract basis to attend to power outage complaints and repair faults. It has also authorised the deployment of 608 workers, with four personnel assigned to each centre, to strengthen operations.

To speed up the detection and repair of underground cable faults in Chennai and its suburbs, 12 additional high-voltage underground cable fault detection vehicles have been deployed on a contract basis, along with 36 personnel, including engineers.