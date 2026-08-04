Prevention before outbreak: Tamil Nadu government launches monsoon disease drive

Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand and Health and Family Welfare minister KG Arunraj chaired a high-level coordination meeting at Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar estate, attended by senior officials from health, rural development, municipal administration, school education and other departments to streamline disease-control measures ahead of the northeast monsoon.

The government directed departments to intensify surveillance for dengue, chikungunya, malaria, leptospirosis and diarrhoeal diseases while ensuring seamless coordination between field agencies. Fever surveillance will continue through 5,781 government and private hospitals, supported by 4,083 laboratories functioning under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme to detect unusual disease clusters and trigger immediate containment measures.