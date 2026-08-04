Prevention before outbreak: Tamil Nadu government launches monsoon disease drive

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday unveiled an extensive, multi-department strategy to strengthen preparedness against monsoon-related infectious diseases, directing officials to prioritise prevention, surveillance and rapid response before outbreaks emerge across the State.
Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand and Health and Family Welfare minister KG Arunraj chaired a high-level coordination meeting at Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar estate, attended by senior officials from health, rural development, municipal administration, school education and other departments to streamline disease-control measures ahead of the northeast monsoon.
The government directed departments to intensify surveillance for dengue, chikungunya, malaria, leptospirosis and diarrhoeal diseases while ensuring seamless coordination between field agencies. Fever surveillance will continue through 5,781 government and private hospitals, supported by 4,083 laboratories functioning under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme to detect unusual disease clusters and trigger immediate containment measures.
Officials were instructed to keep fever wards, fever clinics, medicines, laboratory facilities, beds and emergency treatment infrastructure ready. Local bodies have been asked to conduct door-to-door inspections to eliminate mosquito breeding sources, remove stagnant water, intensify fogging wherever required, chlorinate drinking water supplies, repair leaking pipelines and strengthen sanitation campaigns.
“Prevention before the outbreak of disease is the Chief Minister’s priority,” Anand said, urging officials to intensify mosquito-control efforts, particularly in vulnerable habitats. “The annual review should not remain a routine exercise but translate into committed field action, as monsoon disease prevention is a collective responsibility. Awareness on safe water storage must increase. Senior officials must mentor newly appointed health inspectors to ensure effective implementation of preventive measures across districts.”