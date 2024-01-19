Prevent power cuts in summer: Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Pointing out Load Generation Balance Report 2024 issued by Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre that warned Tamil Nadu will face power shortage of 4,000MW from January to June, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to take measures to prevent the shortage.

"With the help of solar power, daytime can be managed without or minimal power cuts. But, power outages for 3 to 4 hours will occur during night hours. To manage the power shortage during summer, planning and implementation should be done from now. Moreover, it will be difficult to procure power from private as all the states would require more power in summer. Agreements should be made with private players immediately, " he urged.

He opined that the reason for such a situation is the lack of sufficient power generation projects. Thermal power projects with a total capacity of 17,340MW are pending for 17 years.

"The government has a responsibility to prevent power outages in summer. Before 2030, the government should implement 20,000MW solar power projects and 15,000MW hydro power projects as per its announcements. Measures should be taken to avoid power cuts permanently, " he urged.