Prevent pollution in temple tanks: TNPCB to HRCE

CHENNAI: In a move to mitigate fish kills, occurring due to pollution, in the temple tanks, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has instructed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to provide a surface aeration system in the tanks to increase dissolved oxygen levels.

During a recent meeting, the TNPCB directed the department to stop sewage, sullage, or any other wastewater from entering the temple tanks. Instruction was also given to develop water fountains of suitable numbers at various locations within the temple tanks to increase dissolved oxygen content in the water by promoting oxygen exchange at the water surface in the case of small temple tanks.

“Providing the surface aeration system in case of large tanks to increase dissolved oxygen content in the water which is essential for aquatic life and overall water quality. Awareness shall be created among temple devotees not to throw items such as garlands, clay lamps or any other items during prayers and rituals or any other occasions,” a TNPCB document listed the standard operating procedures.

Moreover, the temple authorities have been requested to ensure that they earmark specific areas for the lighting of oil lamps in an enclosure whereby no oil reaches the tanks. These developments are in the wake of a fish kill incident in Kapaleeshwarar temple in Mylapore in November 2023. The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is hearing a suo motu case regarding the same. Eralier the NGT was informed that a fish kill occurred in November coinciding with the Karthigai Deepam festival and the reason for the fish death was the confluence of oil washed out from the steps of the pond during the festival. Based on the observation, the TNPCB wrote a letter to take action to ensure the ecosystem in the temple pond is not polluted by oil from lamps that spill during the rains.