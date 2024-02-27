Pressured by firm to repay loan, Mayiladuthurai woman ends life

TIRUCHY: A woman, who obtained a loan from a microfinance firm in Mayiladuthurai, committed suicide late on Sunday after collection agents reportedly tortured over the default of a few weekly instalments.

M Jayalakshmi (33) from Kenikarai village in Mayiladuthurai had obtained a loan from a microfinance firm after her husband Manikandan (45) fell ill. Sources said that Manikandan, after recovering from the illness, was working at a shop in Madurai, and Jayalakshmi was said to be repaying the loan instalments promptly. However, she failed to repay for a few weeks and collection agents, who contacted her for the money, threatened to lodge a police complaint.

On Sunday, two persons, who came to Jayalakshmi’s house while she was alone, told her that they would leave the house only after collecting the pending instalments.

Since they were kept waiting, a frustrated Jayalakshmi reportedly appealed to them for time to settle the money but they refused. A dejected Jayalakshmi went inside the house and allegedly killed herself by hanging.

On hearing the news about Jayalakshmi’s death, her husband Manikandan, who came to Mayiladuthurai, lodged a complain with the police.

Following this, police registered a case against the collection agents and began investigations.