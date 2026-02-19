Press your Union government to scrap NEET, CM Stalin throws back at Nainar

"Now you are in power at the Centre. At least now, you can abolish it. Press your Union government to scrap NEET. Will you do it?" Stalin asked, responding to Nainar Nagenthran's criticism of the DMK government.

Earlier, Nagenthran had described the Interim Budget as a mirage, alleging it offered nothing for the people or the future of Tamil Nadu. He charged that 3.72 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, worth Rs 840 crore, had gone to waste and accused the government of burdening citizens through hikes in property tax, water tax, and milk prices.

He further alleged that the State's debt had ballooned to Rs 10.71 lakh crore from Rs 4.8 lakh crore in 2021, claiming that each individual effectively bore a liability of Rs 1.32 lakh. Referring to the DMK's 2021 poll promises, he said, "You promised river linking and NEET abolition. Nothing has happened."