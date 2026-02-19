Press your Union government to scrap NEET, CM Stalin throws back at Nainar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday threw a direct challenge at BJP state president and MLA Nainar Nagenthran, asking him to press the Union government to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admission, during a heated debate on the Interim Budget 2026 in the Assembly.
"Now you are in power at the Centre. At least now, you can abolish it. Press your Union government to scrap NEET. Will you do it?" Stalin asked, responding to Nainar Nagenthran's criticism of the DMK government.
Earlier, Nagenthran had described the Interim Budget as a mirage, alleging it offered nothing for the people or the future of Tamil Nadu. He charged that 3.72 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, worth Rs 840 crore, had gone to waste and accused the government of burdening citizens through hikes in property tax, water tax, and milk prices.
He further alleged that the State's debt had ballooned to Rs 10.71 lakh crore from Rs 4.8 lakh crore in 2021, claiming that each individual effectively bore a liability of Rs 1.32 lakh. Referring to the DMK's 2021 poll promises, he said, "You promised river linking and NEET abolition. Nothing has happened."
Intervening, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu defended the Budget as a compilation of welfare and development schemes, adding that debt must be viewed in proportion to GDP. He contrasted the State's finances with the Centre's borrowings, stating that India's debt had risen from Rs 55 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 197.8 lakh crore in 2026.
The debate also veered into law and order, with Nainar Nagenthran alleging a rise in crimes against women and children. Stalin shot back, pointing out the violence in Manipur under the direct watch of the BJP-led Centre, asserting that women were safer in Tamil Nadu compared to BJP-ruled States.
Sparks flew over the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme after Nagenthran accused the government of crediting Rs 5,000 to win elections, out of fear of defeat. Stalin countered by recalling the BJP's Rs 15 lakh promise, pointing out that PM Modi had referred to how much people would benefit if black money were brought back into the nation.
The exchange ended on an ideological note, with Nainar Nagenthran calling the RSS a holy and patriotic movement, prompting sharp rebuttals from DMK ministers over Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and controversies surrounding Savarkar, as the House witnessed one of its most combative Budget debate sessions.