President's visit to CUTN convocation cancelled due to Cyclone Fengal; Ceremony to proceed as scheduled

CHENNAI: The President of India visit to Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) for the convocation ceremony has been cancelled due to weather conditions caused by Cyclone Fengal.

The 9th convocation of Central University of Tamil Nadu will proceed as scheduled on November 30 at 3 pm. The event will be presided over by our esteemed Chancellor, Padma Bhushan Prof. Govindarajan Padmanaban.

The university has also confirmed that lunch will be served to attendees at the CUTN Kendriya Vidyalaya at 1:00 PM, prior to the commencement of the convocation ceremony.