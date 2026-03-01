President, PM and Rahul Gandhi greet CM Stalin on 73rd birthday

In a formal letter, President Murmu conveyed her best wishes for his good health and many more years of dedicated service to the nation.

According to a government press release, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the chief minister over the phone and personally conveyed his greetings. He shared a message on the social media platform X, praying for his long and healthy life.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes to Stalin via a social media post, wishing him a long life so that the DMK leader could dedicate his service to the people of Tamil Nadu. 'Superstar' Rajinikanth was among the prominent figures from the film industry who reached out to the chief minister via telephone to share his greetings.