President Murmu visits Auroville, Sri Aurobindo Ashram

PUDUCHERRY: President Droupadi Murmu left Puducherry on Tuesday after wrapping up her two-day visit to the Union Territory.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and officials were among those who saw her off at the airport. Murmu left by special flight for Chennai enroute Delhi, official sources said.

Earlier in the day, the President visited Sri Aurobindo Ashram to pay homage at the memorial of Sri Aurobindo, the spiritual savant and founder of the Ashram and also at the memorial of the Mother of the Ashram (Mirra Alfasa) on its precincts.

Later, she paid a visit to Auroville, an international township, situated in the territorial limits of neighbouring Tamil Nadu and participated in the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.

This is Murmu’s first visit to Puducherry after she became President. She had paid rich tributes at a civic reception accorded to her by the territorial government on Monday to the significant progress Puducherry was making in various fields.

Murmu takes a stroll on Pondy beach promenade

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Puducherry, took a stroll early on Tuesday morning on the beach promenade here amid tight security.

Murmu, who is staying in a heritage building on the beach road in the Union Territory, went on a leisurely morning walk along the promenade accompanied by security personnel for nearly 40 minutes. She took the strolls up and down twice from the place of her accommodation up to Gandhi Thidal.

Due to the President’s activities, regular morning walkers had to put off their usual time out for some hours.