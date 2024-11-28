President Murmu reaches Nilgiris; to attend Defence college event on November 28

COIMBATORE: President Droupadi Murmu arrived at The Nilgiris on Wednesday as a part of her three-day visit to the state.

The President arrived by flight at Coimbatore International Airport and reached Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam by road. Due to poor weather conditions, the initial plan of reaching Theetukal from Coimbatore via helicopter was dropped, and she opted to travel by road.

At the Nilgiris, she was welcomed by Governor RN Ravi, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Siva V Meyyanathan, district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru and Superintendent of Police NS Nisha. The Governor then left by road to Coimbatore and proceeded to Chennai.

The President is scheduled to attend an event at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Coonoor, on Thursday and is expected to interact with members of the tribal community in Raj Bhavan on Friday. She will leave on Saturday for Tiruchy to attend the Central University of Tamil Nadu convocation in Tiruvarur.

In view of the President’s visit, over 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in the hill district. Traffic restrictions were enforced during the passing of the President’s convoy.