President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, Governor Arlekar and CM Vijay greet people on Tamil Nadu Day

In her message, President Murmu extended greetings to the people of 13 States and Union Territories marking their Formation Day, including Tamil Nadu. Describing them as regions with rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions, she said they had played an important role in powering India’s growth. She wished their people prosperity and well-being.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted Tamil Nadu’s contributions to India’s economic and technological advancement, citing its achievements in manufacturing, automobiles, textiles, electronics, space technology, healthcare and emerging industries.

“The hardworking and enterprising people of Tamil Nadu have made outstanding contributions to India’s progress,” he said, noting that the State had distinguished itself through innovation, skill and industrial excellence.

He also acknowledged the richness of Tamil Nadu’s cultural identity and traditions, saying Tamil culture had enriched India’s civilisational journey in innumerable ways. He wished the people happiness, success and new opportunities.