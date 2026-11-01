President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, Governor Arlekar and CM Vijay greet people on Tamil Nadu Day

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday greeted the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Day, acknowledging the State’s contribution to the country’s growth and underscoring the importance of preserving its linguistic, cultural and historical identity.
In her message, President Murmu extended greetings to the people of 13 States and Union Territories marking their Formation Day, including Tamil Nadu. Describing them as regions with rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions, she said they had played an important role in powering India’s growth. She wished their people prosperity and well-being.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted Tamil Nadu’s contributions to India’s economic and technological advancement, citing its achievements in manufacturing, automobiles, textiles, electronics, space technology, healthcare and emerging industries.
“The hardworking and enterprising people of Tamil Nadu have made outstanding contributions to India’s progress,” he said, noting that the State had distinguished itself through innovation, skill and industrial excellence.
He also acknowledged the richness of Tamil Nadu’s cultural identity and traditions, saying Tamil culture had enriched India’s civilisational journey in innumerable ways. He wished the people happiness, success and new opportunities.
Governor R V Arlekar extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu and Tamils living in other States and across the world on the occasion of Tamil Nadu State Day.
Chief Minister Vijay, in his message, recalled the struggles and sacrifices of those who fought to protect the Tamil language and secure the merger of Tamil-speaking regions with Tamil Nadu during the linguistic reorganisation of States.
“The history of those who fought to protect our mother tongue, Tamil, and to bring Tamil-speaking regions under Tamil Nadu will remain an enduring inspiration for the Tamil people’s sense of rights and unity,” he said.
Urging people to take pride in the State’s historical legacy, Vijay called for a renewed commitment to honouring the Tamil language, preserving the art, culture and traditions of the Tamil people, and upholding the State’s distinct identity.
He also urged people to work collectively to enhance the glory of Tamil and preserve the State’s heritage for future generations.