President Droupadi Murmu invited for Kalam anniversary

The memorial of the former president is located at Pei Karumbu in Rameswaram, where his remembrance day is observed every year on July 27.

As part of preparations for this year’s event, APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation co-founder Saleem met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and extended the invitation in person. He informed the President that the memorial event would be organised at Kalam’s memorial in Rameswaram and requested her presence at the function.