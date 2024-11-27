President Droupadi Murmu begins four-day official visit to the Nilgiris

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in the Nilgiris district today (November 27) for a four-day official visit that will continue until November 30.

During her stay, she is set to participate in various events across the district, with extensive security arrangements in place.

The President departed from Delhi this morning and landed at Coimbatore Airport.

While she was initially expected to travel to Ooty in Nilgiris via helicopter, adverse weather conditions, including heavy cloud cover over the hills, prompted her to journey by car through Kotagiri to reach Udhagamandalam (Ooty).

During her visit, President Murmu will engage in an interactive session with officials at The Defence Services Staff College in Coonoor.

She will also meet with tribal women at the Governor's residence in Ooty, a Daily Thanthi report added.

Furthermore, she is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarur before departing for Delhi from Tiruchy airport.

In view of her visit, tight security has been put in place, where armed police personnel are conducting patrols.

Drone operations have been temporarily banned across the Nilgiris district, and heavy police security has been deployed throughout the region to ensure her safety.