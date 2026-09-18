Preserve CCTV footage at Madurai SP office, orders Madras HC

Justice P Murugan issued the order on September 16, granting a petition seeking to secure and preserve CCTV footage from the office of the Superintendent of Police, Madurai, and other relevant locations for two days — August 28 and 29. The petitioner sought the footage on the ground that his wife, Nachimuthu, had been detained by the police for more than 36 hours without registration of a CSR or FIR before she was subsequently arrested and remanded.

The Government Advocate informed the court that the petitioner’s wife was arrested only on the morning of August 29 and taken to the District Crime Branch (DCB), located near the SP office, at around 10.30 am. On the issue of preserving the CCTV footage, he submitted that some of the CCTV cameras installed at public places with the help of sponsors were shifted to the SP office on the instructions of Mari Raja, Technical Inspector. Moreover, as CCTV footage was preserved only for 15 days, they were unable to preserve the footage at that time.

However, the court directed the SP, Madurai, to preserve all available CCTV recordings from the cameras installed inside the SP office campus, the DCB building and other buildings situated within the campus for two days and produce a copy before the court.