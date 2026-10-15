Presence of mosques, Eidgahs can’t be grounds to deny RSS route march permission: Madras High Court

The judge noted that an Eidgah was for gathering and praying during Ramzan and Bakrid. “You're saying that they (Muslims) will celebrate Ramzan in October? You're giving a bad name to Muslims," the court told the State.

The judge added that it was a matter of agony that the police portrayed the minority community as having issues with the procession. "Citizens' rights cannot be surrendered to the whims and fancies of the police," the judge remarked.

The court pointed out that while laying down detailed guidelines to prevent unnecessary litigation over RSS route marches, Justice G Jayachandran had rejected reasons such as the presence of mosques and churches, possible traffic congestion, and organisations with different ideologies, terming them "lame". However, the State had again cited the same reasons to deny permission, the judge said.

The court directed the petitioner to file an affidavit providing details of the proposed routes, the person in charge, and the participants, along with an undertaking to strictly comply with the court's conditions. It also directed the Advocate General to obtain instructions from the police chief on granting permission after the affidavit was filed.

The court adjourned the hearing to Friday, October 16.