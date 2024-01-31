Prepare remediation plan to clear contamination around Sterlite: MHC directs TNPCB

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to make out a remediation plan to clear the contamination around the premises of the closed copper industry Sterlite at Tirunelveli.



Petitioner Fatima moved the MHC seeking to remove the hazardous waste dumped outside the premises of the Sterlite plant.

Senior counsel Rahul Balaji, appeared for Sterlite contended that a petition was filed in the Supreme Court (SC) to demolish the Sterlite plant, which was closed by the State. The petition is scheduled to be listed on February 13 and 14, said the counsel.

The counsel also stated that Sterlite is not the reason for the contamination occurring at the premises and it is not dumping the hazardous waste since the plant is closed by the State. Further, it was submitted that Sterlite cannot be connected to the contamination occurring at the premises.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that dumped hazardous waste posing a great environmental risk to the residents residing near the plant. The soil near the Sterlite plant is also contaminated and spreading contamination to other places.

After the submission, the bench directed the TNPCB to prepare a remediation plan to clear the contamination around the Sterlite plant and posted the matter to April 4, for further submission.