Prepare heat action plans for Tamil Nadu cities, Anbumani urges CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Saying that several studies have warned of increasing levels of temperature in Chennai and other cities in Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged chief minister MK Stalin to prepare heat action plans (HAP) for all the cities.

In a letter to Stalin and other senior officials, Anbumani said that June 2 is being observed as Global Heat Action Day.

"Due to climate change, the temperature in Tamil Nadu is increasing. A study conducted by Anna University warned that the impact of heat waves will double in Tamil Nadu in future. To face the situation, Heat Action Plans should be prepared, " he added.

Saying that the heat wave action plan that was prepared in 2019 is insufficient, Anbumani pointed out that the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission had submitted a draft heat action plan in 2023.

But the government did not release the document.

"To make the cities livable, heat action plans should be implemented. Pasumai Thayagam has released Draft Heat Action Plan for TN Urban Areas. The government should consider the recommendations in the draft and get public opinion, based on which Heat Action Plans should be prepared. Moreover, heat action plans for rural areas, agriculture and districts should be prepared, " he urged.

The Draft Heat Action Plan for TN Urban Areas has recommended the government to appoint a Chief Heat Officer to coordinate heat action plans for the state.