Preparations of TN board exams to be reviewed on Feb 6

CHENNAI: As the preparations were in full swing for conducting board exams for the students from Class X to Class XII, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to review the work done by the authorities for the exams.

Accordingly, a review meeting will be conducted on February 6 involving all the Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) across the State.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is working to conduct the board exams in a free and fair manner.

"The CEOs were already instructed to identify the examination centres in their respective areas and asked to submit their reports", he said adding "similarly, all the management of the schools including private institutions were also instructed to finalise the students list, who will be appearing for board exams".

With regard to the review meeting, the official said the meeting would also discuss the upcoming general elections schedule and would consider if there are any chances to change the board exams date if necessity arises.

"During the meeting, each CEO will submit a detailed report in connection with conducting board exams in their respective region", he said adding "other officials including form the Directorate of Government Examinations, incharges for appointing flying and other related executives".

It may be noted that the state government in November 2023 has announced the timetable for final exams of Classes X, XI and XII for this academic year.

Accordingly, for Class XII, the exams would begin from March 1 to March 22.

Similarly, for Class XI, the exams will be conducted from March 4 to March 25 and for Class X, the exams will be conducted from March 26 to April 8.