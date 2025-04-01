Preparations in full swing for Pamban railway bridge inauguration

CHENNAI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the newly constructed Pamban railway bridge on April 6, preparations are in full swing in Rameswaram.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Air Force officials inspected the helipad near Mandapam Camp, where the Prime Minister's helicopter is scheduled to land.

Earlier, speaking to reporters after the inspection, Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh confirmed, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the new Pamban railway bridge on April 6. As part of the preparations, we are thoroughly reviewing all necessary arrangements. Additionally, the Prime Minister will flag off a special train from Rameswaram to Tambaram."

Senior railway officials have been conducting extensive inspections of key infrastructure points, including the bridge and Rameswaram railway station.

To ensure a seamless event, authorities have carried out three full-scale rehearsals.

Stretching up to a length of 2.1 km, the bridge was commissioned in February 2019 and was completed in November 2024. The weight of the vertical lift span of the bridge, part of the indige which rises up vertically, is 660 MT.

To enhance safety and efficiency, the Indian Railways undertook a major renovation project, replacing the old structure with a new state-of-the-art bridge.

According to officials, the new bridge can handle up to 12 trains a day initially, which can be increased while the authorised maximum train speed is 75 km per hour.

(With inputs from Bureau)