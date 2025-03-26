Pamban railway bridge set for inauguration on April 6; PM Modi to preside

CHENNAI: The eagerly awaited inauguration of the newly constructed Pamban railway bridge is expected to take place on April 6, coinciding with Ram Navami, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to preside over the grand ceremony.

“Senior railway officials from Southern Railway have been conducting extensive inspections of the bridge and the Rameswaram railway station in recent days. The inauguration is likely to take place soon after the Prime Minister returns from his official visit to Sri Lanka on April 4-5,” R N Singh, GM Southern Railway said.

From there, he will arrive directly in Pamban on April 6 for the bridge inauguration ceremony.

Notably, April 6 falls on a Sunday and is celebrated as Rama Navami, marking the birth of Lord Rama. The occasion adds religious significance to the Prime Minister’s visit as he would visit the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, the inauguration ceremony will be attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly from Tamil Nadu, Senior BJP leaders, and party workers.

Later in the day, PM is expected to attend a public meeting and will later depart for Delhi from Madurai airport.

To ensure a flawless execution of the event, authorities have already conducted three full-fledged rehearsals.

On March 22, a high-level team of senior railway officials, led by Additional General Manager (AGM) Kaushal Kishore, carried out a comprehensive assessment of key locations across Rameswaram and Pamban, evaluating logistical and security arrangements.

Accompanied by Madurai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sharad Srivastava and other top officials, the team inspected critical sites, including the Rameswaram temple premises, Mandapam camp helipad, Kunthukal, Mandapam railway station, and the Pamban road bridge, ensuring that all necessary arrangements were in place for the landmark event.

Following the site inspections, Kishore chaired a high-level review meeting with senior railway authorities, law enforcement agencies, and state and central intelligence officials.

The discussions focused on finalizing security protocols, crowd management strategies, and event logistics to ensure a seamless and secure inauguration.

Stretching up to a length of 2.1 km, the bridge was commissioned in February 2019 and was completed in November 2024. The weight of the vertical lift span of the bridge, part of the indige which rises up vertically, is 660 MT.

To enhance safety and efficiency, the Indian Railways undertook a major renovation project, replacing the old structure with a new state-of-the-art bridge.

According to officials, the new bridge can handle up to 12 trains a day initially, which can be increased while the authorised maximum train speed is 75 km per hour.

The old Pamban Bridge was commissioned for metre gauge traffic on February 24, 1914. It was further strengthened for a broad gauge standard. The last train that passed over the old bridge was in 2022.