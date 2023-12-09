Preparations in full swing for board exams

CHENNAI: With just three months left, preparations for conducting board exams for the students from Class X to Class XII in Tamil Nadu is in full swing.

In view of upcoming general elections in May, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had announced Class X board exams from March 3 to April 8. Similarly, exams for class 11 students will be from March 4 to 24 and class XII will be from March 1 to 22. Over 23 lakh students are expected to appear for these exams.

A senior official from the Directorate of Examination told DT Next the authorities concerned have begun their work as the exams are held early this year. “Reforms have been brought in the setting of question papers, which will promote critical thinking skills among students,” he said adding printing of answer sheets have also begun.

Stating that all the schools are instructed to conduct revision exams in February as per the schedule, he said “the headmasters are told to ensure that the portions are covered before the revision test.” The official added that the holidays announced in four districts in view of the flooding will be compensated by conducting classes on Saturdays or according to the local convenience.

He said all the science labs should be equipped with all apparatus for conducting practical exams. “The headmasters were also instructed to ensure uninterrupted internet connection,” he added. “Meanwhile, the authorities will also soon identify the exam centres across the State,” he said adding, “accordingly, the chief educational officer in each district will prepare a list with regard to the exam centres in their respective areas and would send it to the directorate.” He said authorities will identify the members of the flying squad based on the report of the exam centres and added, “a central team will also be constituted to monitor the preparedness for the board exams.”

The official said the directorate will ensure that the results are published as per schedule.