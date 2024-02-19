Preparation for board exams in full swing

CHENNAI: With the board exams for classes 12 commencing on March 1 and subsequently for other classes in following days, the preparations are in full swing among students. The teachers in both government and aided and matriculation schools have been conducting special classes across the State.

As per the schedule, the board exams for class 10 will be held from March 26 till April 8. And, the exams for class 11 will be held from March 4 till March 25 and for class 12 from March 1 till March 22.

Meanwhile, the practical exam for class 12 already began on February 12. The practical exam for class 10 will be held between February 23 and 29 and for class 11 from February 19 till 24.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a government school Tamil teacher said, “We are at the fag-end of revision for the board exams. Hence, I have been calling students early for a few special classes. Additionally, the students who have been facing difficulty in navigating a few topics are being called in the evenings.”

The teacher further said that all the teachers of the particular school in the Perambalur, pool in money to provide snacks for the students during the special classes.

On the other hand, a class 12 student from Chennai City’s matriculation school expressed his anxiety about the impending exams. “A considerable amount of fear exists among pupils, particularly in class 12. We expect biology, physics, and chemistry question papers to be set more easily, the student stated.

As per the schedule, the class 12 exams for chemistry, accountancy and geography papers will be held on March 11, followed by physics and economics exams on March 15, mathematics and biology exams on March 19 and 22, respectively.And, for class 11, biology exam is scheduled on March 18, chemistry exam on March 21 and mathematics on March 25. Meanwhile, for class 10, mathematics paper has been scheduled on April 1, science paper on April 4 and social science on April 8.

Subsequently, the results for the board exams for class 10 will be announced on May 10, for class 11 on May 14 and for class 12 on May 6, as per the schedule released by the education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, last year.