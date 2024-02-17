Preparation for board exams among Class 12 students in full swing

CHENNAI: With the board exam for Classes 12 commencing on March 1 and subsequently for other Classes in following days, the preparations are in full swing among students.



The teachers in both government and aided and matriculation schools have been conducting special classes across the State.

As per the schedule, the board exam for Class 10 will be held from March 26 till April 8. And, the exam for class 11 will be held from March 4 till March 25 and for class 12 from March 1 till March 22.

Meanwhile, the practical exam for Class 12 already began on February 12. The practical exam for Class 10 will be held between February 23 and 29 and for Class 11 from February 19 till 24.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a government school Tamil teacher said, "We are at the fag end of revision for the board exam. Hence, I have been calling students early for a few special classes. Additionally, the students who have been facing difficulty in navigating a few topics are being called in the evenings."

The teacher further said that all the teachers of the particular school in the Perambalur, pool in money to provide snacks for the students during the special classes.

While a class 12 student of matriculation school in Chennai city said that he is feeling anxious about the exams approaching.

"There is certain anxiety among students, especially in class 12. We anticipate question papers for subjects like chemistry, physics and biology are set more easily," said the student.

As per the schedule, the class 12 exams for chemistry, accountancy and geography papers will be held on March 11, followed by physics and economics exams on March 15, mathematics and biology exams on March 19 and 22, respectively. And, for Class 11, biology exam is scheduled on March 18, chemistry exam on March 21 and mathematics on March 25.

Meanwhile, for Class 10, mathematics paper has been scheduled on April 1, science paper on April 4 and social science on April 8.

Subsequently, the results for the board exam for Class 10 will be announced on May 10, for class 11 on May 14 and for Class 12 on May 6, as per the schedule released by Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi last year.