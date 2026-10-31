Premature demolition of government infrastructure wastes public funds, opines Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that public funds are wasted unnecessarily if the government constructs public infrastructure without sufficient provision for expansion and then demolishes it within five to ten years.
The division bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan made observations while hearing a petition in which the petitioner contended that the Nagercoil Corporation has proposed to demolish a corporation market complex before it has been even ten years since it was opened for public use.
The petitioner runs a small business in the market complex, which was constructed in 2015 and officially opened to the public in 2017.
The judges further observed that the government should ensure sufficient land is acquired, and adequate space is earmarked for future expansion whenever it establishes public infrastructure such as bus stands, railway stations, colleges, hospitals and other public institutions.
"Such a forward-looking approach would help avoid premature demolition, prevent the wasteful expenditure of public money, and ensure the efficient and sustainable utilisation of public resources," the judges said, adding that adequate space should be provided at the initial stage itself to accommodate future needs.
The petitioner's counsel contended that public buildings constructed by government authorities are designed and engineered to remain structurally sound for 30 to 50 years, yet the Corporation proposes to demolish the market complex within ten years.
The Government Pleader, appearing for the Nagercoil Corporation, informed the Court that 150 of the 260 shops in the complex have already been demolished to expand the bus stand. The vacated area has been earmarked for a new market complex, and shops there have been allotted to those whose shops were demolished, he said.
The Court dismissed the writ petition without costs.