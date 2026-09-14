Premallatha to campaign for DMK candidates in bypolls, predicts win

CHENNAI: The DMDK has extended its support to the DMK candidates for the by-polls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.
During the DMDK's 22nd annual day celebration on Monday, party general secretary Premallatha Vijayakanth told reporters that, before announcing the candidates' names, DMK leader MK Stalin had held a discussion with her.
She said the DMDK would extend its full support to the DMK candidates, I Paranthamen and S Suganya, during the by-poll campaign. "The DMK will secure a massive victory in the by-polls in the two constituencies. The DMDK will work together with the DMK and its alliance partners," she said.
Reacting to the TVK-led government's mega projects, Premallatha said the government had cancelled the greenfield airport project at Parandur but announced a new Secretariat at Foreshore Estate near the seashore. She said any project should be people-oriented.
Premallatha refused to respond to allegations levelled by the VCK against the DMDK, alleging that it received more seats from the DMK than loyal allies during seat allocation before the Assembly polls. She said that she would address the media on the issue, among other politically pertinent points, after the upcoming district secretaries' meeting.