Premallatha to campaign for DMK candidates in bypolls, predicts win

During the DMDK's 22nd annual day celebration on Monday, party general secretary Premallatha Vijayakanth told reporters that, before announcing the candidates' names, DMK leader MK Stalin had held a discussion with her.

She said the DMDK would extend its full support to the DMK candidates, I Paranthamen and S Suganya, during the by-poll campaign. "The DMK will secure a massive victory in the by-polls in the two constituencies. The DMDK will work together with the DMK and its alliance partners," she said.

Reacting to the TVK-led government's mega projects, Premallatha said the government had cancelled the greenfield airport project at Parandur but announced a new Secretariat at Foreshore Estate near the seashore. She said any project should be people-oriented.