Premallatha flays TVK government over law and order, public issues

In a statement, she cited the Sivaganga double murder and recent killings in Madurai and Krishnagiri, and questioned the government’s response to the law-and-order situation. She demanded that those responsible be arrested and given the maximum punishment.

On the acquisition of agricultural land for NLC projects in Neyveli, Premallatha sought proper compensation, employment for one member of each affected family, housing, healthcare, roads, drinking water and other basic amenities. She said existing assurances to farmers who had already given up their land should be fulfilled before acquiring more farmland.

She urged the government to intensify dengue-prevention measures, strengthen mosquito-control operations and ensure adequate beds, medicines and testing facilities in government hospitals. She also raised concerns over reported dengue cases among Anna University students.

Premallatha demanded complete farm-loan waiver, citing the farmers’ protest at Samayapuram and the reported waiver of Rs 247.15 crore in crop loans for 50,779 farmers in Tiruchy district.