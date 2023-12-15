Premalatha unanimously elected DMDK general secy

CHENNAI: Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha was unanimously elected as Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam’s (DMDK) general secretary on Thursday, replacing the yester-year actor.

The decision was arrived at the ailing DMDK founder’s first public appearance on stage, after undergoing treatment. In view of his ill health (days after his discharge from a private hospital), the leadership mantle was handed over to Premalatha at the party’s 18th general council and executive council meeting held at a private hall in Thiruverkadu, Chennai, in the presence of party founder-president Vijayakanth.

Addressing the gathering, Premalatha vowed to take the party to new heights. “Captain named me as the general secretary of the party,” said Premalatha who seemed to take the blessings of Vijayakanth touching his feet on stage. “My aim as the new general secretary would be to repeat what we achieved in 2011 (winning 29 MLA seats with a vote share of 7.88%). Together we will draw strategies,” she addressed party cadres.

The newly assumed general secretary said she is open to forging alliances with any party, but DMDK’s vote share has seen a constant slide especially after Vijayakanth fell ill. “All parties are ready to join hands with us. No party can win without our support,” she claimed.

“2024 Lok Sabha polls is our immediate goal, but we are confident of forming a government in the 2026 Assembly elections,” she said.

She appealed for acceptance from the party cadres saying she will lead the party back to its original goal for which this party was founded.

Eighteen resolutions were passed in the general council meeting including the one giving complete authority to Premalatha to decide on future alliances and draw strategies for the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024.