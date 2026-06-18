Premalatha slams 'sticker' regime; Sowmiya hails caste survey promise

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Thursday criticised the Governor's Address, alleging it failed to address pressing law-and-order concerns.
Speaking to reporters after the Governor's Address at the commencement of the first Assembly session of the new government, Premallatha said that references to schemes of previous governments have also been presented in a manner that makes them appear to be their achievements.
Even as she welcomed the rendering of the Tamil Thai Vazhthu and the playing of the National Anthem twice during the proceedings, she said the address was full of pitfalls, assuring of a detailed feedback on Friday.
Meanwhile, PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani welcomed the government's announcement to conduct a caste-based socio-economic survey, describing it as a long-standing demand rooted in the principles of social justice, even though the TVK government has conveniently postponed its implementation until after the Union government completes the national census.
"For more than eight decades, there has been a demand for a comprehensive socio-economic survey. Several political parties have consistently advocated a caste survey, and the announcement in the Governor's Address is a welcome step," she said.
Sowmiya argued that the survey would provide granular data on individual families' needs, enabling the government to deliver welfare measures more effectively. She also stressed that an early caste survey would strengthen efforts to safeguard Tamil Nadu's 69 per cent reservation policy amid ongoing legal challenges.
On crimes against women, she called for the creation of a dedicated wing under a separate DGP to strengthen safety measures. She also urged the government to intensify action against alcohol and drug abuse and ensure swift investigation, trial and punishment for offences against women.
"Those committing crimes against women must face stringent punishment that creates genuine fear of the law, " she said.