Premalatha slams 'sticker' regime; Sowmiya hails caste survey promise

Speaking to reporters after the Governor's Address at the commencement of the first Assembly session of the new government, Premallatha said that references to schemes of previous governments have also been presented in a manner that makes them appear to be their achievements.

Even as she welcomed the rendering of the Tamil Thai Vazhthu and the playing of the National Anthem twice during the proceedings, she said the address was full of pitfalls, assuring of a detailed feedback on Friday.

Meanwhile, PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani welcomed the government's announcement to conduct a caste-based socio-economic survey, describing it as a long-standing demand rooted in the principles of social justice, even though the TVK government has conveniently postponed its implementation until after the Union government completes the national census.