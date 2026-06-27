Premalatha, Kanimozhi slam Venkata Narayana's appointment as TN special representative

CHENNAI: DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi have questioned the Tamil Nadu government's decision to appoint Venkata Narayana as its Special Representative in New Delhi, citing concerns over his background and role in matters related to Tamil Nadu's rights, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
In a statement issued on Friday, Premalatha Vijayakanth urged the state government to revoke the appointment of Venkata Narayana as Tamil Nadu's Special Representative in Delhi. Referring to the long-standing Mekedatu dam dispute, she said Karnataka has consistently maintained that it will go ahead with the project despite opposition from Tamil Nadu. She argued that appointing a person with Karnataka roots to represent Tamil Nadu in Delhi raises questions among the public.
"The Tamil Nadu government must explain why this appointment was made when there are many qualified individuals from Tamil Nadu. The decision should be reconsidered and revoked," she said.
Kanimozhi also criticised the appointment in a post on X. Questioning the government's decision, she asked whether there was no suitable person from Tamil Nadu within the ruling TVK to hold the position. Referring to issues concerning Tamil Nadu's rights, including the Mekedatu dam dispute, Kanimozhi asked whether the newly appointed representative would act on behalf of Tamil Nadu or his home state of Karnataka.
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday appointed Venkata Narayana as its Special Representative in New Delhi for a period of one year. In a government order, the state said he would hold the post on a temporary basis for one year from the date he assumes office. The order added that the terms and conditions of his appointment would be notified separately.
Venkata Narayana is best known as the producer of the upcoming film Jana Nayagan starring Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The film, directed by H Vinoth, features music by Anirudh Ravichander and is being produced under the banner of KVN Productions. The appointment has attracted attention because of Narayana's close association with Vijay. He had accompanied the actor-politician during his meeting with Governor R V Arlekar in May when Vijay staked claim to form the government.
Jana Nayagan has remained in the spotlight in recent months after reports suggested its release was delayed pending certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. The production also faced a setback after a high-quality version of the film was allegedly leaked online ahead of its release.
The appointment continues to draw political attention amid the ongoing debate over the Mekedatu issue and Tamil Nadu's representation before the Union government.