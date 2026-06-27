Premalatha, Kanimozhi slam Venkata Narayana's appointment as TN special representative

Premalatha seeks withdrawal of appointment

In a statement issued on Friday, Premalatha Vijayakanth urged the state government to revoke the appointment of Venkata Narayana as Tamil Nadu's Special Representative in Delhi. Referring to the long-standing Mekedatu dam dispute, she said Karnataka has consistently maintained that it will go ahead with the project despite opposition from Tamil Nadu. She argued that appointing a person with Karnataka roots to represent Tamil Nadu in Delhi raises questions among the public.

"The Tamil Nadu government must explain why this appointment was made when there are many qualified individuals from Tamil Nadu. The decision should be reconsidered and revoked," she said.