Premalatha blames DMDK MLAs who switched loyalties for Vijayakanth's poor health

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Saturday blamed the betrayal of her party MLAs in 2011 for the falling health condition of Vijayakanth.

Speaking to reporters at DMDK headquarters at Koyambedu, she said that DMDK joined the AIADMK alliance in the 2011 State Assembly polls and contested in a smaller number of seats which led to the fall in vote share from 10.35 per cent in the previous election.

"In 2011, Vijayakanth became the Leader of the Opposition but he faced a series of betrayals in the next three months. DMDK MLAs (who switched loyalty to AIADMK) backstabbed him. Both Vijayakanth and the party suffered a setback. He could not bear it and it led to a fall in his health condition, " she recalled.

She asserted that her party would come up with strategies to emerge victorious in the ensuing elections.

After visiting CPCL oil spill-affected areas in Ennore and Pulicat, she demanded the state and the central government to provide a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the fisher family.

On the state government announcement of Rs 6,000 compensation for the flood-affected families, she said that it would not be enough to purchase essential appliances like mixer grinders. "There is a question over whether all the affected families will get the compensation or not, " she noted.