Prem Anand Sinha assumed charge as DVAC director

CHENNAI: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Prem Anand Sinha assumed charge as the Director, DVAC on Monday (October 12).
The State government had transferred Prem Anand Sinha, who was serving as the Commissioner, Tambaram City Police, on Friday, to head the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).
DVAC had been without a Director for the last three months after the government shunted out ADGP A Arun from the post after a term of one and a half months.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) C Mageshwari was holding full additional charge as the anti-corruption agency's chief.
Prem Anand Sinha has previously served as Additional Commissioner in Chennai, Inspector General of Police-South Zone and Commissioner of Avadi City Police.