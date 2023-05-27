Preliminary work over for Katpadi rly station facelift

VELLORE: Preliminary work for the Rs 329.3 crore Katpadi Railway Station redevelopment project has been completed, sources revealed.

Validation of the master plan, traffic survey, topographical surveys and others have been completed till date. “Site clearance was provided to the contractor to construct buildings in Phases I and II including staff quarters, signal yard space and other facilities” officials added.

The project envisages construction of two terminals for arrival and departure of south bound trains. The terminal will have world class amenities including a waiting lounge, ticketing-commercial areas, and subways with lifts and escalators. The facilities are expected to provide hassle free internodal connectivity.

The Katpadi Railway Station renovation project launched on December 1, 2022 is expected to be completed in 36 months. Officials said that the ongoing work included construction of multilevel two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking, foot over bridge and concourse. The project management services have been handed over to a private contractor at an estimated Rs 7.78 crore cost, officials added.