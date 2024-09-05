Pregnant woman police constable dies of brain fever in KMC hospital

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old pregnant woman police constable died of brain fever without responding to treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital on Tuesday night.

G Menaka, the 2020-batch constable worked at the job racket wing in the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Menaka, who was nine weeks pregnant, was admitted to the maternity hospital in Aminjikarai on Aug 29 after she had symptoms of Dengue fever and was referred to the KMC hospital.

The dengue fever examination was negative, however, she had brain fever because of inflammation in her brain, the doctors said

The doctors treated her for the brain fever, but she succumbed on September 2 without responding to treatment.

Her husband, Sugumaran, a 2017-batch police constable, works as the striking force personnel of the additional commissioner of police of North Chennai.